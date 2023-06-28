King Of Kotha Teaser Out, Dulquer Salmaan Turns Saviour Of The Masses In Gangster Drama

Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha teaser has been released by the makers. The movie will see him playing a gangster and will be a break from the characters that fans are used to seeing him in. Dulquer fans got the first glimpse of the film on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha.

3 things you need to know

King of Kotha will see Dulquer playing a very rugged role, something very different from his previous stints.

The teaser of the film is action packed and creates a mystery around the central character.

King of Kotha will look to unravel the dark nexus between the system and gangsters.

Fiery King of Kotha teaser is out now

Dulquer’s portrayal as the King in the new movie is intense and will look to leave a lasting impression on the viewers. Having played a serial killer in his last release Chup, which also received a positive response from the audience, fans have come to like his dark and gritty side. More of the same will be seen in King of Kotha.

The teaser sets off on a mysterious tone and talks about the character like he is a myth. Dulquer appears in shadows, which elevates his status as some kingpin. He features in silhouettes rather than coming out in the light. It is hinted that King of Kotha will see him play an anti hero, someone who is liked by the masses and picks a bone with those standing in his way, be it the police or the politicians.

The cinematography and the thumping background score lends a mysterious aura to the character and elevates his mythical status. From the looks of it, King of Kotha seems to be set in a period, with vintage cars and the muted colours setting the tone.

Meet the cast and crew of King of Kotha

The upcoming film's cast includes the likes of Shabeer, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Cheman Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Saran and Anikha Surendharan. It is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, which marks his directorial debut.

King of Kotha is scheduled for a festive release, waiting to hit the big screens on Onam. The pan-India film will be release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.