Dulquer Salmaan Praises 'bestest' Dad Mammootty After His Kerala State Film Awards Win

The amusing performance showcased in the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which was also named the Best Film, helped Mammootty win the Kerala State Film Awards honour again after an interval of a few years.

3 things you need to know:

At the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards, 154 films were considered by the jury.

Mammootty has won Kerala State Film Award seven times now.

He was last seen in Agent alongside Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni.

Dulquer Salmaan lauds his dad Mammootty

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is also the son of Mammootty, took to Instagram to heap praise upon his father. He shared a picture of the Christopher actor and captioned it, “Bestest.” Several other personalities from Mollywood lavished praise on the veteran star. Wishes poured in from Naslen, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth C K, Shruthi Rajanikanth and more.

(Actor Dulquer Salmaan sharing a picture of his father from Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam | Image: Instagram)

Mammootty clinched the top honour at Kerala State Film Awards alongside Vincy Aloshious, who won Best Actress for her role in Rekha, directed by Jithin Issac Thomas. This was her maiden state award.

Mammootty’s multiple wins at Kerala State Film Awards

Mammootty has been receiving accolades at the Kerala State Film Awards since 1981. The actor first earned this award in the Second Best Actor category for his role in Ahimsa. He was awarded once again for his role in the 1984 film Adiyozhukkukal.

(Mammootty wins best actor award at the 53rd Kerala State film awards for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam | Image: Twitter)

Mammootty has always been recognised by the state for his outstanding performances. While Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam marked the seventh Kerala State Film award of his career, it was the sixth time he scored the Best Actor honour.