Kaathal The Core New Poster Out, Mammootty And Jyotika Lock Eyes With Each Other

The makers of Kaathal The Core released the second poster of the film on Wednesday (May 24). Malayalam star Mammootty shared the new look on his Twitter handle. It depicted a different dynamic from the first look poster, which was unveiled late last year and had Mammootty and Jyotika laughing joyfully in front of a mansion.

In the latest poster, Mammootty and Jyotika could be seen gazing into each other's eyes. The Bheeshma Parvam actor was dressed in a blush pink shirt. Jyotika, on the other hand, wore a blue-and-pink saree. They sat across sat besides each other on a table. See the poster of Kaathal The Core here.

More about Kaathal The Core

Kaathal sees Jyotika’s return to Malayalam cinema after a 14-year gap. She was last seen in TK Rajeev Kumar’s Seetha Kalyanam in 2009. While for Mammootty, this is his third project of the year. Kaathal was first announced the last year in October. The movie's filming officially began on October 20, 2022, in Kochi. The post-production took place earlier this year.

Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal is written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. They last worked on the Malayalam film Neymar. Kaathal is backed by the actor's home production Mammootty Kampany and will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Muthumani, Chinnu Chandini, Sudhi Kozhikode, Alistair Alex, Anagha Aku, Josie Sijo, Adarsh ​​Sukumaran and others will be seen in the supporting roles in the film.

Francies Louis is heading the editing team and Salu K Thomas was in charge of cinematography. Shajie Naduvil is the art director of the film. Anvar Ali and Jacqueline Mathew have written the lyrics of the songs with music composed by Mathews Pulickan. S George is the executive producer of the film. Kaathal The Core will release in theatres sometime this year.

Mammootty gearing for Kannur Squad

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent in an extended cameo. He will be seen next in Roby Vargherse Raj’s Kannur Squad. Produced under the actor’s banner Mammootty Kampany, the film is written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj.