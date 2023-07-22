Mammootty, Vincy Aloshious Bag Top Honours At 53rd Kerala State Film Awards

The 53rd Kerala State film awards were recently announced. As many as 154 film submissions were made for the prestigious state awards. Out of these a total of 30 films were finalised. These were then screened for the jury presided over by Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose, across 33 days. Mammootty and Vincy Aloshious bagged top honours.

The 53rd Kerala State film awards was announced by Saji Cheriyan, the Minister for Cultural Affairs at the PR Chamber Secretariat.

Mammootty has won a Kerala State film award a sum total of 7 times.

This marks Vincy Aloshious' first win at the ceremony.

Mammootty and Vincy Aloshious emerged on top at the coveted state film awards ceremony. Mammootty bagged the award for Best Actor, being felicitated for his role in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial featured him in the role of James who wakes up as Sundaram.

Vincy Aloshious won the award Best Actress accolade for her work in Rekha. The thriller, directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, featured her in the role of a woman fighting for justice. This marked Aloshious' first ever Kerala State film award. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in film Padmini which saw a mid-July release this year.

Mammootty's long association with the Kerala state film awards



This marks Mammootty's seventh win at the Kerala State film awards. His win for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam marks his sixth Best Actor win at the award ceremony. He won his first Kerala state film award for 1981 film Ahimsa in the second best actor category. This was followed by his first Best Actor win for 1984 film Adiyozhukkukal.