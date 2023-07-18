Oommen Chandy, former Kerala Chief Minister, died at the age of 79 on Tuesday. The politician was ailing from throat cancer and was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Several celebrities including Dulquer Salmaann and Tovino Thomas extended their condolences to Oommen Chandy’s family.

Oommen Chandy served as Chief Minister of Kerala twice, from 2004 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2016.

He was the longest-serving member of the Kerala assembly, working for over 12 terms.

Oommen Chandy's passing was mourned by Dulquer Salmaan, who posted a photo on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Loss of a true legend!" Prithviraj Sukumaran also expressed grief on his Instagram handle. Many more well-known people, including Tovino Thomas and Suresh Gopi, used their social media accounts to express their sorrow over Oommen Chandy's passing.

Kunchacko Boban said Oommen Chandy's passing was a huge loss for the people of Kerala as well as a personal sorrow for him, The actor wrote, "............ Oommen Chandy Sir ............The person at the forefront among the most popular leaders in Kerala politics.A personality that can be said undoubtedly as synonym for selflessness in public and personal life. His demise is a huge loss to the people of Kerala and to me personally. My family and I join the family in prayer for the pain of this loss!!"

