Padmini Producer Lambasts Kunchacko Boban: Took ₹2.5 Crore For Film And...

Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam film Padmini made its theatrical debut on June 14. Post its release, the movie's producer Suvin K Varkey, penned a note on his Instagram handle. While he thanked the audience for a warm response to Padmini, Suvin called out the lead actor of the film.

Padmini is directed by Senna Hegde.

It stars Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles.

Kunchacko Boban charged ₹2.5 crore for Padmini

Suvin took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and thanked the audience for “positive responses and reviews.” His post read, "Thank you all for embracing PADMINI TO YOUR HEARTS. We are overwhelmed with all the positive responses and reviews. Still, there are a few things we owe to answer in response to the questions asked about the lack of promotion of the movie. Before we start whining, we need to make one thing clear. PADMINI is a profitable affair for us. No matter what the BO numbers be, we are profitable."

He went on to explain the reason behind Padmini’s lack of promotions and called out Kunchacko Boban for it. The producer said the lead actor took 2.5 crores for the film and still refused to take part in any promotional event for the movie. “We needed the charm of stardom from its lead actor to get the first footfall into theaters. For PADMINI, the lead actor who took home 2.5 crores gave zero TV interviews, participated in zero TV programs/promotions. The entire promotion plan and chart of the programs were rejected because the marketing consultant who was appointed by the actor's wife made a verdict watching the raw footage of the movie.”

Is this first such accusation against Kunchako?

Suvin also alleged that this is not the first time Kunchacko has refused to promote his films. “It's the same S*** that happened to the last 2-3 producers of his movies. So someone has to talk and here we are." The producer added that if the actor was a co-producer in the movie, he would sit through every interview and promotional event, but just because this was not the case with Padmini, he preferred to go on a vacation with his friends. Suvin expressed annoyance that the actors did not take ownership of their work and cautioned them against taking the audience for granted.