Dulquer Salmaan Recommences Shoot For Debutant Director Brinda's 'Hey Sinamika': Reports

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has resumed work after seven-months of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The News Minute's report, Dulquer Salmaan has recommenced work on his Tamil movie, Hey Sinamika. The team is reportedly planning to finish the shoot of the film by December this year. Hey Sinamika cast also includes actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, and the movie marks choreographer Brinda's directorial debut.

Dulquer Salmaan back on sets of Tamil movie Hey Sinamika?

Hey Sinamika touted to be a romcom commenced work in March. However, the shooting was stalled due to the COVID-19 lockdown. But, according to an online portal, the team of the Tamil film has resumed shoot. The movie directed by Brinda marks Dulquer, Aditi, and Kajal's first collaboration together.

Although nothing much has been revealed about the film, reports have it that '96 fame Govind Vasantha will be composing the music and Abhiyum Naanum fame Preetha Jayaraman will be handling the cinematography. Interestingly, director Brinda shared a picture recently and wrote, "Work mode with my super talented DOP Preetha." (sic)

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan on the work front?

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith in the lead is based on the life of notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. The film, written by K S Aravind and Daniell Sayooj Nair, also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Suresh Oberoi, Shivajith, among others in prominent roles.

The movie is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee next year. Besides Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan's movies like Vaan, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, among others are at different stages of production. All of the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the screen next year.

