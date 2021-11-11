Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' Release Date Out: Movie Coming To Theatres Or On Netflix?

After having multiple releases in 2020, Dulquer Salmaan will have his first release of this year with Kurup. The movie is a crime thriller based on the life of a gangster named Sukumara Kurup. The movie is gearing up for release on November 12.

Amid many movies taking the Over-the-Top route for their releases, and some announcing their release dates for theatrical releases, here's looking at whether Kurup can be viewed on the big screen or directly on their screens at home.

Is Kurup releasing in theatres?

Yes, Kurup will be hitting the theatres on Friday. Dulquer made the announcement about the movie release in theatres on October 23. He had then written that the movie was coming to cinemas 'across languages', and also dropped the posters of the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions. It is also releasing in Hindi.

The movie is also releasing in Gulf countries, the UK, Europe, USA and Canada.

Is Kurup releasing on OTT?

As of now, the movie is not releasing on any OTT platform. The director of the movie, Srinath Rajendran, in an interview with The Hindu, stated that they were considering an OTT release for the film. However, they eventually had 'faith' that the theatres would open amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. He also stated that it was a movie 'made for the theatres.'

Kurup to release on Netflix later?

There was buzz about Kurup releasing on Netflix earlier this year. It was reported in April this year that the streaming giant was planning a 'record deal' with the makers for an OTT release. However, there was no development on that front as theatres then shut in many parts of the country when India experienced the second wave of COVID-19.

Another report claimed that Dulquer's father, veteran actor Mammootty was the one who asked Dulquer to drop the deal with Netflix, which is said to be worth ₹40 crore. Mammootty is reported to have been impressed by the movie and said that it was for the big screen.

It is not clear if any negotiation over a post-theatrical release deal has been signed.

Kurup also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan Pila.