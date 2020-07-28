Dulquer Salmaan Quiz: Which Romantic Character Of DQ Can Be Your Perfect Soulmate?

Dulquer Salmaan, last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund, will be celebrating his 35th birthday on Tuesday, July 28. As the Bangalore Days actor turns a year older, here is a fun little quiz for all Dulquer Salmaan fans to find out their perfect soulmate through a plethora of roles essayed by the actor. Take Dulquer Salmaan's quiz.

(Source: Dulquer Salmaan Facebook)

Take this Dulquer Salmaan's Quiz to determine your soulmate

Q1. How would you want your partner to surprise you?

Drop at your work unannounced Take you on a bike ride Take you to the cinema hall Take you to meet his family and close friends

Also Read | 'Premam' Director Alphonse Puthren Reveals Dulquer Salmaan Was 1st Choice For The Film

Q2. Given a choice, whom would your partner bring as a dinner guest?

Cousins Best friends Grandparents Parents

Q3. How open is your partner to listening 'No'?

Takes it with a pinch of salt Does not take it well and becomes violent Tries tooth and nail to change the opinion Does not care much

Also Read | Suresh Gopi's Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan Sends Warm Wishes, Thanks Him For 'good Times'

Q4. What does friendship mean to your partner?

More important than family Not that important A part of the family

Q5. What would your partner do on an extended weekend holiday?

Meet their cousin Spend days sleeping Go on a bike ride to the closest place Play video games with his friends

Q6. What relationship does your partner share with their family?

Emotionally attached to family Strained relationship with the family

Q7. To what extend would your partner go for their family?

Can leave someone just for the love of the family Can be with someone just for the sake of family

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers In The Wake Of Galwan Valley Incident

Dulquer Salmaan's quiz answer

Q1. If you chose 1 and 4 your soulmate would have the same qualities as Arjun from Bangalore Days. Whereas, if you have chosen 2 and 3 your soulmate would have qualities like Aadi from OK Kanmani.

Q2. If you chose 1 and 2 your soulmate would imbibe the same qualities as Arjun from Bangalore Days. Whereas, if you have chosen 2 and 4 your partner would be similar to Dulquer Salmaan's characters in movies Ustad Hotel and CIA: Comrade in America respectively.

Q3. If you chose 1, then your soulmate would be similar to Jomonte from Dulquer Salmaan's movie Jomonte Suvisheshangal. Whereas, if you have chosen 2 and 3, then your partner has the same qualities as Siddharth from Kali. And, if you chose 4, then your soulmate has the same qualities as Faizy from Ustad Hotel.

Q4. If you chose 1 and 3, then your soulmate has similar qualities as Aadithyan from Vikramadithyan. And, if you chose 2, then your soulmate would be similar to Jomonte from Dulquer Salmaan's movie Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

Q5. If you chose 1, then your soulmate would be similar to Arjun from Bangalore Days. Whereas, if you have chosen 2 and 4 your soulmate would have qualities like Balan K. Nair from 100 Days of Love. But, if you chose 3, then your soulmate would be an adventure lover as Kassi from Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.

Q6. If you have chosen 1 your partner would be similar to Dulquer Salmaan's characters from movie Ustad Hotel. Whereas, if you chose 2, then your soulmate would be similar to Arjun from Bangalore Days.

Q7. If you chose 1, then your soulmate would be similar to Jomonte from Dulquer Salmaan's movie Jomonte Suvisheshangal. Whereas, if you have chosen 2, then your soulmate has the same qualities as Faizy from Ustad Hotel.

Dulquer Salmaan's movies

Dulquer Salmaan made his Malayalam movie debut with Srinath Rajendran's Second Show. Dulquer Salmaan's debut movie was a box office debacle. However, with subsequent films, Dulquer Salmaan cemented a place for himself in the movie industry. In an acting career spanning less than two decades, Dulquer Salmaan has featured in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies. He recently debuted as a producer with Varane Avashyamund.

(Source: Dulquer Salmaan Facebook)

Dulquer Salmaan's roles in movies like Bangalore Days (2014), Njan (2014), Charlie (2015) made him a household name. Dulquer Salmaan recently made his debut in Tollywood with Nag Ashwin's Mahanati (2018). With a slew of movies in his kitty, Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought after actors of Malayalam film industries. This year due to the pandemic, Dulquer Salmaan would reportedly be spending his birthday with his family.

Also Read | Nithya Menen Says Dulquer Salmaan Tried To Convince Her To Get Married; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.