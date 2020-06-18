Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers In The Wake Of Galwan Valley Incident

Dulquer Salmaan has paid tribute to the soldiers who have lost their lives in the recent Galwan Valley clash. The incident with Chinese troops took place on Monday. Read more to know:

Dulquer Salmaan pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Taking to his social media handle, actor Dulquer Salmaan posted a photo, in his Instagram story section, to pay tribute to the Indian Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. This incident took place on Monday night when the Chinese troops had met with the Indian soldiers’ strong defence. Chinese troops are trying to get a stronghold on the valley but Indian soldiers are giving them a run for their money.

However, in the clash, 20 brave men of the Indian Army were martyred. Taking to his social media handle, Salmaan posted a photo by Inshorts that named these soldiers. He also tweeted about the same and said, “RIP to our heroes! They fight and give their lives for our safety and peace! Their families sacrifice everything for our families to be safe. #remember #respect #gratitude”. Here is the photo he posted on his Instagram handle:

RIP to our heroes ! They fight and give their lives for our safety and peace ! Their families sacrifice everything for our families to be safe. #remember #respect #gratitude pic.twitter.com/WQw260S1bf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 18, 2020

Several other celebrities also took to their social media handle to pay their tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley while patrolling. Actors like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun also talked about this on their social media handles and offered condolences to the families of the fallen. Actor Allu Arjun took to his official social media handle and wrote, “Salute to our brave soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My deepest condolences to the families. Forever grateful for their sacrifice. Jai Hind.”

Salute to our brave soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My deepest condolences to the families. Forever grateful for their sacrifice. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 17, 2020

The names of these fallen soldiers are as follows:

Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu

Nb Sub Nuduram Soren

Nb Sub Mandeep Singh

Hav K Palani

Hav Sunil Kumar

Hav Bipul Roy

NK Deepak Kumar

Sep Rajesh Orang

Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha

Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan

Sep Ganesh Ram

Sep Ankush

Sep Gurbinder

Sep Gurtej Singh

Sep Chandan Kumar

Sep Kundan Kumar

Sep Aman Kumar

Sep Jai Kishor Singh

Sep Ganesh Hansda

