Nithya Menen Says Dulquer Salmaan Tried To Convince Her To Get Married; Read Here

Actress Nithya Menen, who made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal, is currently single. However, in a recent interview with a media portal, actress Nithya Menon mentioned that her co-actor Dulquer Salmaan tried to convince her to get married. Nithya Menon said that Dulquer Salmaan told her that his marriage was great and hence convinced her to get married too. Further, Nithya also said that he was quite family-oriented.

Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan have starred together in five movies namely Bangalore Days, OK Kanmani, 100 Days of Love, Praana and Ustad Hotel. Talking about her chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen told the media portal that she and Dulquer were always surprised to see the final output of their films.

She also spoke about her role in the Tamil romance film OK Kanmani. Nithya said that the director of the film, Mani Ratnam always brought out the best in her by giving her creative freedom. Further, she also said that her character in the film was quite similar to how she was in real life.

The actress also told the media portal that several scenes of the film OK Kanmani helped her to connect with her character even though they were removed from the film during the edit.

Nithya Menen’s movies:

Menen started her career as a child artist with the Indian English language film, The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. This film was released in the year 1998 and starred the Bollywood actress Tabu in the lead role. Nithya Menen was critically acclaimed for her Malayalam debut Aakasha Gopuram. This was an off-beat film that was released in the year 2008. The film starred the famous Malayalam actor Mohanlal Viswanathan, in the lead role.

The actress has also been critically acclaimed for her role in Telugu movies like Okkadine, Jabardasth and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Ishq, and Karmayogi. She also received a Filmfare award for the movie Okkadine, Jabardasth, and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde in the category of Best Telugu Actress. She will soon appear in the web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The series will feature on Amazon Prime video on the 10th of July.

Promo Image Source: Nithya Menen & Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

