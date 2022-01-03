Duniya Vijay Joins Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK107'; See Announcement Post

Nandamuri Balakrishna returned to the big screen with a bang late last year. The actor's recent release Akhanda has reportedly performed well at the box office. After the success of the action film, the veteran is gearing up for his new film as well.

Tentatively titled NBK 107, the shooting of the venture has already commenced. After Shruti Haasan and others, the latest actor to join the cast is Duniya Vijay. The Kannada actor is set for a strong role, the makers announced.

Duniya Vijay joins Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK107

The makers of NBK107, Mythri Movie Makers, announced the news of Duniya Vijay's casting on Twitter. Sharing a photo of him in an intense avatar, they called him a 'Sandalwood Sensation'. They added that he was cast for a 'powerful role.'

Duniya Vijay, who has been working in the Sandalwood industry for 15 years, will be making his Telugu debut with this latest film. Audiences of Tollywood extended to him a warm welcome and conveyed their good wishes. One called it 'big' and hoped that he gets good screen time.

Welcome Duniya Vijay sir to the Tollywood..

I always remembers u with "Neenendare Nannolage" song..

Keep rocking. — Suneetha polana (@PolanaSuneetha) January 3, 2022

OMG good luck #DuniyaVijay sir welcome to Tollywood — Charan Tej 💥 Nani (@CherryBoss143) January 3, 2022

Awesome .. make sure the role is powerful and he has good amount of screen time. This is big !! — Bobby Vijay (@bobbyvijaybs) January 3, 2022

NBK107 kicks off shooting in November

The film will get an official title later, and it will be known as NBK107, referring to the number of films Nandamuri Balakrishna has done. The shooting of the film was kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony in November last year. The launch had become a talking point with 'NBK107 Begins' trending on social media at that time. Numerous well-known directors of the Telugu film industry had graced the event then.

VV Vinayak, Boyapati Sreenu, Harish Shankar, Koratala Siva, and Buchi Babu Sana were some of the attendees at the event. Shruti Haasan was also present at the ceremony, coming in a red traditional dress for the event.

The film is being directed by Gopichandh Malineni. At the time of the launch, he tweeted, "Our ROARING Film #NBK107 has been launched Today! 💥 Extremely thrilled & Excited to move to the sets.. with the LION, #GodOfMasses & our 'Natasimham' #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru! 🦁🔥." "Will try to present #NBK Gaaru in best possible Avatar! 😊👍🏻#NBK107Begins," he added.

The plot of the film is reportedly based on true events.