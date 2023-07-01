Ekta Kapoor To Co-produce Mohanlal's ₹200 Crore Project Vrushabha?

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most prominent producers in the Indian TV industry. After stepping down from helming her OTT platform ALTBalaji, Ekta Kapoor seems to be foraying into the world of Pan-India films. Her next project might be with the South Indian actor Mohanlal.

The newsmakers

Mohanlal has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema, and has a massive profile of work. The actor is currently set to appear alongside Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia in Jailer. Moreover, he is also part of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Valiban, which wrapped up its shooting schedule back in June.

(Mohanlal is officially the part of Vrubhasha | Image: Harmindarboxoff/Twitter)

Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, has maintained a dominating position in the production of TV serials in India. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is considered her biggest TV serial thus far, as it broke through TRP records in 2000. This year, Ekta’s two TV serials made their debut, namely Molkki - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha and Bekaboo. Her latest outing, Badtameez Dil released on OTT recently. She has also produced several films such as Kya Kool Hai Hum (2005), Shor in the City (2011), Dream Girl (2019), Super Singh (2017), and Azhar (2016).

Who’s saying what?

Several entertainment portals are linking Ekta Kapoor and Mohanlal in collaboration. Mohanlal was previously confirmed for the Tamil-Telugu film Vrubhasha. Now, Bollywood Hungama has reported that Ekta and Mohanlal are going to be working on the film together. The report stated that Mohanlal recently came to Mumbai to meet Ekta at the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios.

The agenda of the meeting was for Ekta to sign some documents in order to formally become a producer for the upcoming film. Moreover, reports are suggesting that the film is going to be a ₹200 crore project. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also posted a story reporting the same.

Meanwhile...

Vrushabha is currently being touted as an emotional film. It will feature a storyline between a father and his son, and revenge will be the driving force of momentum for it. It is also said to be similar to other successful Pan-India films such as Yash’s K.G.F. Chapter 2 and Prabhas’ Baahubali franchise.