Mohanlal Teases 'never Seen Before' Experience In Malaikottai Vaaliban

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Valiban has generated immense anticipation as one of the most highly awaited movies of the year. The film features renowned Malayalam star Mohanlal in the lead role, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. In a recent announcement, the makers shared the news of the movie's completion, marking the wrap-up of the filming process.

3 things you need to know

Malaikottai Valiban is Mohanlal’s first project of the year.

The shooting schedule started in January this year

Over a span of 130 days the cast and crew members shot across Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry.

Malaikottai Valiban makers announce wrap

The makers of Malaikottai Valiban celebrated the completion of the film with a heartfelt thank-you video. The video prominently featured director Lijo Jose Pellissery, expressing his deep appreciation to the dedicated cast and crew. With a sense of delight, he announced the successful completion of the movie and expressed gratitude to everyone involved.

As he declared pack up, the enthusiastic response from the cast echoed throughout, signifying the camaraderie and shared sense of accomplishment on the set. Pellissery expressed his genuine hope that the film would turn out to be a monumental creation that everyone involved can be proud of.

Mohanlal also took to the mic and praised the makers of the film. The actor stated Lijo JosePellissery's genuine potential has to be explored in greater detail because it is still generally unappreciated by the general public. Whether or not Malaikottai Valiban does well at box-office or not is irrelevant, since they have produced something that has never been seen on an Indian screen. The actor also expressed his thanks to every member of the the team.

He further added that the financial success of the film can't be determined but what they have created is something that Indin has never seen before.

Mohanlal's unseen avatar Malaikottai Valiban

On Mohanlal's birthday this year, the producers released the first look of Malaikottai Valiban and a video preview, which undoubtedly boosted fans' anticipation. The audience is expected to get a never-before experience from the movie as Mohanlal is reportedly portraying a wrestler in it.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film’s rest of the supporting cast includes Jiiva, Katha Nandi, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and Sonalee Kulkarni. The movie is currently in post-production. More information about the release will be revealed later by the makers.