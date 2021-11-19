'Etharkkum Thunindhavan': Suriya's Actioner Slated For Theatrical Release On Feb 4, 2022

After thrilling audiences with his legal drama film Jai Bhim, actor Suriya is gearing up for the release of Etharkkum Thunindhavan, a crime drama helmed by Pandiraj. Makers have now announced an official release date for the film, and it will hit theatres on February 4, 2022. Along with the announcement, they released a brief clip peeking insight into Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and Suriya's character in it.

The much-awaited actioner also stars Vinay Rai and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles, while Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Bhaskar will be seen helming supporting characters. The movie will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan gets a release date

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, November 19, director Pandiraj unveiled the release date along with a 30-second teaser clip, which showcases fleeting glimpses of the actor dancing in a dhoti-clad avatar and concludes as he marches with an intense look on his face. In the caption, he wrote, "The time is immaterial when we come with a bang Our Pongal, Diwali is all slated for Feb .let’s celebrate it together." Take a look.

The film's title along with its first look posters was unveiled on the occasion of Suriya's 46th birthday earlier in July this year. The power-packed poster of the South superstar featured him flashing an intense look. After facing COVID-induced delays, the film's shooting got resumed in July, in an intense schedule of 51 days. It has been shot across Chennai, Madurai, and Karaikudi.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is touted to be a family entertainer, set against a rural backdrop. It also marks Pandiraj's third collaboration with the Jai Bhim actor after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. Suriya played the lead in Pasanga 2, however just made a cameo appearance in Kadaikutty Singam.

Meanwhile, Suriya's recent release Jai Bhim, which has been riding in waves of controversies, became the first Indian film to achieve a score of 9.6/10 on IMDb. Penning a note of gratitude for his fans and netizens who stood by him, he wrote, ''Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us''.

