Exclusive | 'Dream Come True': Rahul Sipligunj On Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win, His Performance

RRR charted history earlier this week as 'Naatu Naatu' lifted the Oscar for Original Song, a first for India on all counts. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, Rahul Sipligunj, one half of the duo that belted out all 4 versions of the Oscar-winning hit, shared his experience on performing at the biggest global stage for cinema.

About the complete experience

Rahul candidly shared that his stint at the Oscars "was an experience of a lifetime". He said, "I don't think I'll ever forget it. It was such an honour to be there and honestly my little self would have never imagined that such a day could come." Still in awe and full of pride, he further elaborated how the preparation, the audience and every other variable simply aligned leading to a performance which got a standing ovation.

On 'Naatu Naatu' putting the Telugu music industry on the world map

Rahul believes the doors to taking the Telugu music industry global are already open and he credits SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani for making this a reality. MM Keeravaani has been singing since 2013. He is prompt in giving them complete credit in taking the film to the entire country and then manoeuvring it in to the big leagues internationally. He says, "It was a group effort and I am so happy I played a major role by singing Naatu Naatu. I feel so proud."

On how he became the voice of 'Naatu Naatu'

Rahul recalls how being finalised as one of the two voices for Naatu Naatu was actually a long-drawn process lasting for a year and 8 months. He says at the time of recording, he did not know that he was lending his voice for RRR. When Keeravaani told him that nothing was set in stone, Rahul took it upon as a challenge to get selected. He eventually sang all 4 versions of the song - in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, along side Kaala Bhairava.

After the Oscar win, Rahul took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with mentor MM Keeravaani holding the golden statuette, and thanking the latter for always believing in him and bringing pride to India. From Dhoolpet to the Oscars stage, Rahul Sipligunj's journey is an inspiring ride, one that he asks other young dreamers to take cue from and showcase their talent wherever they can.