Chadwick Boseman Might Win Academy Award For 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman might win a posthumous award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Netflix confirmed that it would put the late actor forward for awards consideration for his work in the movie. If the rumours are to be believed, the late actor might be nominated alongside actor Anthony Hopkins, whose performance in The Father is generating intense awards buzz.

Chadwick to win an Academy?

Reportedly, the actor might also be up against his co-star, Delroy Lindo, who garnered critical applause for his work in the much-acclaimed film, Da 5 Bloods. Radio Times claims that the actor could also be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work as Stormin’ Norman in Da 5 Bloods. Chadwick Boseman, famous for his role as King T’Challa from Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43. Chadwick passed away after a four-year-long battle with the Colon Cancer disease on August 28, 2020.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is all set to release on Netflix in December 2020. Starring Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in the leading roles, follows the story of Ma Rainey and how tensions rise when between her band members when the singer gathers with them at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. The movie is directed by George C. Wolfe.

All about Chadwick

Born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman bagged his first-ever television role in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch. Later, in his career, Chadwick was seen in many television shows and movies like Law & Order, CSI: NY, ER and The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. However, the actor became a household name as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 movie, 42. In the year 2016, Chadwick was seen for the first time as King T'Challa / Black Panther, in the much-acclaimed movie Captain America: Civil War.

More so, Chadwick was also the first man of coloured complexion to star in a leading role in any superhero movie. In 2019, Chadwick was seen in 21 Bridges. Starring Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller in the leading roles, 21 Bridges chronicles the story of an embattled NYPD detective who is on a manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

