Bhumi Pednekar Feels 'extremely Satisfied' After Completing 5 Years In Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar has essayed some of the most unique roles in her five-year career so far. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor has essayed most of her roles opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in her entire career. Let’s see what the actor has to say about her journey in Bollywood.

Also Read Bhumi Pednekar's Classy & Chic Look Stuns Her Fans; See Pic Inside

“I feel very fortunate…”

According to a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her feelings on her five years journey as an actor. She stated that she was extremely satisfied with her career in Bollywood and felt fortunate about not feeling why she was still in the industry. She added that she had never been part of a film where she felt that something was not correct. She also said that she did not want to be unhappy doing the work that she did and she felt happy as it never happened.

While talking about her responsibility as an actor, she mentioned that she felt that her profession came with a certain responsibility, especially in the current times. She also felt that there was a lot that needed to change. She revealed that if she could use her craft, voice and medium to bring about a positive change around her, she would consider herself lucky. She further said that though her priority was to entertain the audiences, she wanted to ensure that she provided them with more than just a few laughs.

While talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor added that Ayushmann was her first hero and out of her eight movies, she had done three movies with him. She found him a dear friend and stated how happy she feels when she sees Ayushmann where he has reached. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor also said that the three films that she did with Ayushmann had really been true to their genre and she felt lucky because they created a movie space with each other that was rare. Bhumi Pednekar added that she loved collaborating with him as they were so like-minded and their value system was also quite similar.

Also read Bhumi Pednekar Reviews Tahira Kashyap's Book, Says 'women Going To Resonate With It'

Bhumi Pednekar’s movies

The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor has been a part of 8 movies in Bollywood. The list of Bhumi Pednekar’s movies includes Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Also read Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Fix 'date' For 'Badhaai Do' As Ayushmann Film Completes 2 Yrs

Also Read Shriyam Bhagnani Is Gearing Up To Deliver A Story On Screen In Bhumi Pednekar Style

Image Source- Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.