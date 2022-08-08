'Malayankunju': OTT Release Date Of Fahadh Faasil Starrer Announced On Actor's Birthday

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most celebrated actors in the Malayalam cinema industry. He has been a part of some notable movies like Njan Prakashan, Kumbalangi Nights, and Super Deluxe. He was also a part of the Banglore Days in which he starred with actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Nazariya Nizam, and Nivin Pauly. He has won a National Film Award as well as four Kerala State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards South. As the actor turns a year older, the makers of his recently released movie Malayankunju dropped a delightful piece of news for his fans by revealing the OTT release date of the film.

Malayankunju OTT release date unveiled

On the occasion of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, the OTT release date of his recently released film Malayankunju recently dropped online and created a massive buzz among the fans. Announcing the same, it was revealed that Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayankunju which hit the theatres on 22 July 2022 is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 August 2022.

this survival thriller will have you feeling like this 🤯 in no time!#MalayankunjuOnPrime, Aug 11 pic.twitter.com/GK33DkmTXA — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 8, 2022

More about the film

Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar and written by Mahesh Narayanan, the movie featured Fahadh Faasil essaying the lead role of Anil Kumar aka Anikuttan alongside Rajisha Vijayan as Sandhya. The movie followed the story of an electrician who survives a landslide in the high ranges of Kerala and later loses his father to suicide. Apart from Fahadh, other notable artists in the film included actors namely Indrans as Surendran, Deepu Navaikulam as Suni, Jaya S Kurup as Shanthamma, Jaffar Idukki as Radhakrishnan, Jose M. V. as Chandradasan, Johny Antony as Fransis, Deepak Parambol as Sumesh, Nilja K Baby as Shiny, Arjun Ashokan as Deepu, Irshadh as Poulose and many others.

While filming a stunt sequence during the second shooting schedule of his survival thriller, Malayankunju, back in March this year, Fahadh Faasil took to Facebook and shared details about the incident. His note read, “This may not be an appropriate time to write midst a life-threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also under going recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So, in my calendar the lock down started from March 2. My doctors said it was ‘Close’. As a defence mechanism my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn’t loose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time.

Image: Facebook/@FahadhFaasil