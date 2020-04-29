Jr NTR Fans To Get A Special Gift From The Makers Of 'RRR' On His Birthday?

Jr NTR, last seen in Trivikram's Aravindha Sametha, is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of three years with SS Rajamouli's RRR. According to the reports, the makers of RRR are planning to surprise Jr NTR fans with a short video from the upcomer on his birthday. The actor will be celebrating his birthday on May 20. Although nothing has been confirmed as of now, a source from a news portal has confirmed the news.

Just a month ago, the makers of RRR released the motion poster of the film, amping the expectation of the moviegoers. Following which, the makers released a video introducing Ram Charan's character. Now, with reports of a surprise, one wonders if the makers are going to release something that gives the moviegoers a peek into Jr NTR's character.

All about SS Rajamouli's RRR

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is reported to be shot in Hyderabad, Vadodra, and Pune.

Recently, there were reports that the makers of RRR erected a huge set at aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Recently, the makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer also released the motion poster of the film. The motion poster of RRR also had glimpses of Ram Charan's character as well as Jr NTR's character and garnered wide appreciation from the moviegoers.

Check out the motion poster:

