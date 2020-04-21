Jr NTR Completes #BeTheRealMan Challenge, Nominates Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna And Others

With the recent coronavirus outbreak across the country, many people are forced to contain themselves inside their homes. At such times, several interesting challenges are coming up on the internet and one such challenge in the #BeTheRealMan. After being nominated by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR has now completed the task.

Jr NTR completes #BeTheRealMan challenge

South Indian actor Jr NTR was challenged by his RRR director SS Rajamouli to complete the #BeTheRealMan challenge. The actor has now uploaded a video on social media whether he is seen helping around with household chores. The video starts with Jr NTR sweeping the floor. The actor then goes on to do the dishes and also clean up the lawn of his house.

Jr NTR also added in the caption how it is fun when you share the workload with your better half. He then went on to nominate a bunch of his friends as well. From the nominated list, JR NTW has now asked Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati and Koratala Siva to take on the #BeTheRealMan challenge.

Check out Jr NTR’s video here:

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .



మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN



I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had taken to social media a few days ago to share a video of him helping his wife with the household chores. The director himself was tagged into the #BeTheRealMan challenge by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the video, the director is seen helping his wife out with cleaning the house.

