'RRR' To Reunite 'Janatha Garage' Duo Mohanlal And Jr NTR For Second Time?

Mollywood actor Mohanlal is all set to reunite with Tollywood actor Jr NTR for S S Rajamouli's RRR. The upcomer that also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles, is touted to be a historic-drama. Mohanlal and Jr NTR were last seen together in Koratala Siva's Janatha Garage, where Mohanlal played a father-like figure to Jr NTR. The 2016 movie was a massive hit and also bagged two awards at the 64th National Films Awards.

Following the success of Jantha Garage, the makers of RRR have reportedly cast Mohanlal for a role on similar lines. Reports have it that Mohanlal will be playing the role of guru to Jr NTR's character in the film. Jr NTR, who reportedly plays the role of a freedom fighter in the SS Rajamouli directorial, will acquire his training from that of Mohanlal's character. According to reports, Mohanlal will have a meaty role in RRR.

All about SS Rajamouli's RRR

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is reported to be shot in Hyderabad, Vadodra, and Pune. Recently, there were reports that the makers of RRR erected a huge set at Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Recently, the makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer released the motion poster of the film. The motion poster of RRR also had glimpses of Ram Charan's character as well as Jr NTR's character, and garnered wide appreciation from the moviegoers.

