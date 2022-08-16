Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away; Keerthy Suresh, Dhanush & Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Popular film critic, entertainment tracker, and movie reviewer Kaushik LM passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday, 15 August 2022. He is known to have written several movie reviews, box office reports, trending news stories and more. The movie reviewer’s death came out as a shock to the entire Tamil entertainment industry which led to many celebrities taking to social media and grieving the loss of the critic.

Celebrities mourn Kaushik LM’s demise

Keerthy Suresh, Dhanush, Venkat Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Harish Kalyan, and many other celebrities recently took to Twitter and expressed their grief over the loss of the popular movie critic Kaushik LM. Actor Dulquer Salmaan stated how it was truly heartbreaking for him to learn about his demise and added how they knew each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. He even thanked him for the encouragement and kindness and for always standing by good cinema. He wrote, "This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support." On the other hand, even The Gray Man actor Dhanush penned a heartfelt note for Kaushik LM while extending his condolences to his family and friends. "This is heart breaking !! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," he wrote.

@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support 💔💔💔 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2022

Life’s too short 💔💔 RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry. — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2022

This is heart breaking !! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 15, 2022

Keerthy Suresh also reacted to the news by stating how she was out of words after learning that Kaushik LM passed away. She wrote, "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik!". Rashmika Mandanna felt sorry to hear the news of the demise while adding how he was an absolute darling. Venkat Prabhu recalled the time he spoke to Kaushik LM a couple of days back and added how life was unpredictable. He even stated that it was not fair at all while adding that his friend was gone too soon.

I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik!#RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/OxQd27ROwj — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2022

Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/7v0sKrc2jO — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 15, 2022

I am so sorry to hear this..

It’s really heart breaking..

what an absolute darling he was.. 💔 https://t.co/Otm9MUbKGw — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@LMKMovieManiac