Filmmaker AB Raj Passes Away At The Age Of 95 In Chennai; Read Details Here

In a shocking state of events, veteran South Indian film director, AB Raj passed away due to cardiac arrest in Chennai. Aged 95, AB Raj breathed his last on August 23, 2020. Raj is the father of acclaimed Malayalam actor Saranya Ponvannan and has worked in over 70 blockbuster films down South. Take a look:

AB Raj with daughter Saranya

Fans react:

#ABRaj (95) veteran hit director done over 70 films mostly in Malayalam and a few in Tamil passed away. My heartfelt condolences to his daughter actress #SaranyaPonvannan .#RIPRaj pic.twitter.com/kPz3vMhfH7 — Unnikrishnan R Santhosh (@realunnikrishn) August 24, 2020

It is so sad, Indeed a black day for all of us. Famous Malayalam directors breaths his last at his Chennai home. AB Raj sir, you will be missed. Your movies have inspired a generation of directors and filmmakers and your contribution will not be forgotten. Tn — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) August 24, 2020

Absolutely shocking news. This is so bad. One of the most prominent directors of our times, AB ji is no more. His loss will be felt for the decades to come. Such a legendary man, made his mark out of sheer talent and dedication for his craft. Sad, sad — Staysafe (@hullare1234) August 24, 2020

Antony Basker Raj, popularly known A. B. Raj or A. Bhaskar Raj was an Indian director of Malayalam movies. Since the year 1951, Raj has directed ten Singalese (Sinhala) movies, after which he switched to Malayalam movies. In his career, the director has worked in nearly 65 Malayalam movies from 1963.

In addition to that, he has also directed a few Tamil movies. More so, he is the father of National Award-winning actress Saranya Ponvannan, who plays leading roles in Tamil cinema. If the reports are to be believed, Raj was the Second Unit Assistant Director of The Bridge on the River Kwai by David Lean.

Most noted works

The director's most prominent films are Ormikkan Omanikkan Manase Ninakku Mangalam, Ningalil Oru Sthree, Thaalam Thettiya Tharattu, Aakrosam, Kazhu Maram, Adima Changala, Agni Saramm, Vazhikal Yaathrakkar and Kalam Kaathu Ninnilla. However, his claim-to-fame was the film, Danger Biscuit, which was released in the year 1969.

Produced by T. E. Vasudevan, the classic drama stars Prem Nazir, Sheela, Adoor Bhasi, N. Govindankutty, Sadhana, Paravoor Bharathan and Kottayam Chellappan in the leading roles.

The film narrates the story of Balachandran, who is an undercover policeman. The story gets further interesting when he is tasked with investigating the smuggling of gold biscuits, which leads him to shocking discoveries. The music of the film was composed by V. Dakshinamoorthy.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from Gupshupto)

