From Nerukku Ner To Kanguva: How Suriya Reinvented Himself

Suriya, who is considered to be one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, turned 48 on July 23. The actor began his career with Nerrukku Ner (1997) and soon found a foothold in the industry. During his nearly 26-year-long career, Suriya has remained a force to reckon with despite starring in commercially unsuccessful films. This can be attributed to his ability to understand the pulse of the audience. Here is a look at how the star has constantly tried to steer clear of audience fatigue.

Experimenting in his first decade

Suriya showcased his versatility as a performer during the first decade of his career. The actor was seen alongside Vijay in the comedy-drama Friends (2001), which did well at the box office. He showcased his intense side in the actioner Nandha where he played the role of an ex-convict.

(Suriya in a still from a film. Image: Twitter)

He also received praise for his work in the dramedy Maayaavi (2005). The film featured him in the role of a con man and highlighted how he develops a bond with an actress. The same year, Suriya scored a massive hit with Ghajini. The action-thriller gave him the chance to play a character who was fierce and vulnerable in equal measure. These decisions helped him avoid being typecast.

Wooing the masses

Suriya then tried to consolidate his standing as a mass hero with Singam (2010). His action scenes and punch dialogues were praised by critics and fans alike. The same year, he was seen in Rakht Charitra 2, which marked his Bollywood debut. He was praised for his impressive physique and action sequences. Singam 2 ( 2013) and S 3 (2015) too did justice to his action-hero image and helped him connect with the mass audience.

Going global with OTT releases

The Covid- 19 pandemic helped OTT emerge as a strong source of entertainment as theatres were shut to avoid the spread of the virus. Realising this, Suriya decided to release Soorarai Pottru (2020) directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film received critical acclaim and found wide patronage.

(Suriya in a still from Soorarai Pottru. Image: Prime Video)

This was followed by Jay Bhim (2021), which too received rave reviews. The decision helped Suriya expand his fan base as the films were released across multiple territories.

Joining the pan-India film wagon

'Pan-India film' has become one of the most commonly used terms in the industry ever since the release of Baahubali (2015). It refers to a movie that is released in multiple languages and has a universal appeal. Suriya is now to add a new dimension to his career with Kanguva, his first major pan-India release.

Going by its first glimpse, the Siva directorial will be a grand period drama about a brave warrior. Suriya will be sporting several looks in the biggie. Kanguva will be released in multiple languages next year