Kanguva First Glimpse: Suriya's Stunning Transformation Is Hard To Miss

Suriya will soon be seen in Kanguva, touted to be one of the biggest films of his career. The film has garnered attention as it marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Siva. On Sunday, July 23, the makers of the pan-India film unveiled its first glimpse. It features Suriya in a new avatar.

3 things you need to know

The film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

Kanguva is said to feature Suriya in five different roles.

The film will release next year in 3D.

A look at Suriya's first look as Kanguva

On the occasion of Suriya's 48th birthday, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film. Going by it, Kanguva appears to be a raw and rustic affair. The over 2-minute video features Suriya at his intense best. His transformation is hard to miss. The video also features never-seen-before action sequences.

The teaser opens with a pan shot of a place where a man can be seen killing his foes. Suriya, who looks like a fierce warrior, soon jumps off a cliff and kills the man. Towards the end of the video, his look is fully revealed.

When will Kanguva release?

Produced by Studio Green in association with UV Creations, the film will release in 10 languages in 3D format. In India, it will release in six languages - Tamil, Hindi Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. The period action drama will release next year. The makers assured fans that Kanguva will release at the earliest as production is 'progressing briskly'.

"The production of this Pan-Indian film Kanguva is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Along with that the 3D conversion has also begun for the film to give a visual delight to the audience," read the official statement.