Game Changer Makers File Police Complaint After Song Leak From Ram Charan Starrer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be featuring in the upcoming film Game Changer. The S Shankar directorial is said to be made on a huge budget. Recently, a song from the film was leaked online. In response, the makers of the film filed an official police complaint against those responsible for leaking the song.

3 things you need to know:

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have previously shared the screen on Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).

As per reports, Shankar has set apart ₹90 crore for the film’s songs.

Game Changer is expected to release sometime in 2024.

Game Changer makers initiate legal action

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production company working on Game Changer, took to social media to share that the official complaint against those who leaked the song has been initiated. “A criminal case has been filed under IPC 66 (C) against the people who leaked the contents of our film Game Changer. We request you to refrain from spreading inferior-quality content that has been illegally leaked,” as per the makers. They also shared the formal document online.

(The official complaint against the leakers of the Game Changer song | Image: X)

Game Changer to have a pan-India release

Game Changer comes after the phenomenal success of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The Shankar directorial is being made to cater to the pan-India audience which automatically ups the stakes when it comes to the film's budget. The film's songs alone have reportedly been made on a budget of ₹90 crore, with the leaked song allegedly accounting for ₹15 crore of it.

The film is currently said to have an overall budget of ₹170 crore and will release some time in 2024. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR is gearing up for his own pan-India film, Devara, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.