Gandeevadhari Arjuna Pre-teaser: Varun Tej Promises Racy Action Thriller Film

Gandeevadhari Arjuna is an upcoming spy thriller movie helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The movie will feature Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vinay Rai as the main leads. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie on their social media handles.

3 things you need to know

Gandeevadhari Arjuna starring Varun Tej Konidela will release on August 25.

The pre-teaser of the film was released on July 12.

Varun Tej will next be seen in the film titled VT 13 featuring Manushi Chhillar.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna's pre-teaser released

Makers of Gandeevadhari Arjuna released the pre-teaser of the film which featured Varun Tej performing some hardcore action sequences. It opened with the actor speeding his car on the road, seemingly from a chase scene. The clip had some whistle-worthy moments and also showcased some snippets from the movie which gave fans an idea about the plotline.

Sharing the video, Varun Tej wrote, "I bet the teaser will have you in overdrive. Coming soon." Soon after the actor dropped the pre-teaser, fans took to the comments to shower praises. Some even stated that the clip gave major John Wick-like feels.

What's next for Varun Tej?

As per recent reports, makers have recently wrapped the Hungary schedule of the Varun Tej starrer spy movie. The star himself shared a video on his Instagram handle and revealed that the adrenaline-pumping schedule of Gandeevadhari Arjuna has been wrapped. Next, the actor will be seen in the film titled VT 13 and the movie will mark the Telugu debut of Manushi Chhillar. The makers have begun shooting for the film and the story will be based on real-life events. VT 13 is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and the release date of the film is still awaited.