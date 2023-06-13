Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Walk Hand-in-hand In This Photo From Vacation After Engagement

Why you’re reading this: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 10. The couple made their relationship official by exchanging rings in the presence of friends and family. This is the first time after their engagement that the couple has posed together.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi twin in new photo

Actor Varun took to his social media to post a photo with his fiance Lavanya. The couple can be seen walking down hand-in-hand while on a vacation. Along with the photo, the actor also expressed gratitude to everyone who sent them warm wishes.

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi twin in the new picture posted by the actor. | Image: Varun Tej/Instagram)

In the photo shared by the actor, the couple can be seen twinning in monochromatic outfits. While the actor wore a white t-shirt with black bottoms, his wife-to-be donned a black and white printed skirt with a solid black crop top. Their photo invited congratulations and best wishes from celebrities like Shriya Saran.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s star-studded engagement ceremony

The couple got engaged in the presence of their family and close friends. Since the actor comes from a film family, prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry were present at the event to bless the couple. In attendance were megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Pawan Kalyan.

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement day. | Image: Varun Tej/Instagram)

Previously, the Mister actor took to his Instagram to share a picture with Lavanya from their engagement. In the post, he shared a photo from the engagement, he wrote, ‘Found my Lav’. Soon after he posted the photo, love and appreciation showered on the couple in the comments section.