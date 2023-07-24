Gandeevadhari Arjuna Teaser: Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya Take On Agents Of Chaos

Varun Tej is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film has been directed by Praveen Sattaru, while Tej, actress Sakshi Vaidya and Vinay Rai form the main cast of the film. The first teaser of the action entertainer has been released by the makers.

3 things you need to know:

Gandeevadhari Arjuna is scheduled to release on August 25.

Tej’s next after Gandeevadhari Arjuna is tentatively titled VT13, where he will be seen alongside Manushi Chhillar.

Varun Tej's film is said to be releasing around the same time as his wedding with Lavanya Tripathi.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna teaser promises an action-packed ride

Varun Tej is seen stepping into an action avatar once again with Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The trailer kicks off with a dark and intense tone, which develops plenty of intrigue. An action-packed montage of scenes then plays out. It showcases shootouts and hand-to-hand combat between Varun and other characters.

Tej’s Arjuna is then introduced holding an assault rifle in his hands. Sakshi Vaidya's character also appeared to be gearing up for the same mission as Arjuna as they try to supress a conspiracy that threatens the peace in India. The action takes place on a moving train, at a football stadium and at the headquarters of international politicians.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna is a big-budget action flick

From the first look, Gandeevadhari Arjuna promises to be a big-budget action entertainer. The film has been shot largely in overseas locations like Budapest, Hungary and the United Kingdom. It began shooting in London last year.

There is a lot of expectation riding on the film as director Praveen Sattaru of The Ghost (2022) PSV Garuda Vega (2017) Guntur Talkies (2016) is helming it.