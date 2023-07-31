Gangs Of Godavari Teaser: Vishwak Sen Is Brutal In Action-packed Avatar | Watch

The makers of Vishwak Sen strarrer Gangs of Godavari released the film's teaser clip on July 31. Written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya the action drama will release later this year in December. In the teaser, the HIT actor appeared in a never-seen-before avatar.

3 things you need to know

- Gangs of Godavari is Vishwak Sen's second film to release this year after OTT film Boo.

- In the film, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs.

- The film also stars Neha Sshetty as the female lead while Anjali will play a pivotal role.

First glimpse of Gangs of Godavari out

Along with the title release, the makers have unveiled the teaser which showcased Vishwak in a raw and rustic look. The clip also offered a glimpse of Nassar, Sai Kumar, Anjali, Neha Sshetty and Goparaju Ramana's characters, who are settled in heartland India. Seeing the teaser, it seems the film will be high on action with political themes forming the core narrative.

Announcing the title and teaser launch, the Das Ka Dhamki actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Get ready to be immersed in a world of raw emotions. Here's the first glimpse into the world of Gangs of Godavari." Vishwak was seen riding a boat in the movie poster.

Gangs of Godavari plot revealed

Reportedly, Gangs of Godavari is set in the 90s and revolves around the city of Rajahmundry and the social structure binding it together. The film is being produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema.

(New poster of Gangs Of Godavari | Image: Vishwak Sen/Twitter)

It is scheduled to release in theatres this December, but the makers are yet to announce the date. The other details regarding the project have been kept under wrap.

What's next for Vishwak Sen?

Apart from Gangs of Godavari, the actor also has Gaami and VS10 in the lineup. While Gaami is under post-production, the makers are yet to share updates regarding VS10.