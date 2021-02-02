'Paagal' First Look: Check Out Vishwak Sen's 'trendy New Avatar' In Naresh Kuppili's Film

Vishwak Sen has been steadily making his way into the Telugu film industry, only a few years after his debut in 2017. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the actor was busy with a few film projects that he has been working on. One of them is the upcoming film Paagal, which is only a few months away from its release. The first look of the film has been shared on social media; have a look at it along with other details about the film.

Paagal first look goes viral on social media

The announcement of this film was made quite some time ago, which left many fans of the actor waiting for its first look. Finally, the makers of the film treated fans with the first look poster featuring Vishwak Sen sporting a stylish look. The tweet along with the poster reads, “Presenting 'Mass ka Dass' @VishwakSenActorin a Trendy New Avatar #Paagal”. Along with the first look poster, the release date of the film has also been announced. The movie will be hitting the theatres on April 30.

As expected, the first look of Paagal left several netizens excited. Many of them started wishing Vishwak for the upcoming film and praised the look that the actor was sporting. A number of them were also expressing their excitement for the film, saying that they are eagerly waiting for it. Paagal happens to be the fifth film of Sen’s acting career. Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Paagal first look poster below.

While not many details are available on the different characters that will be portrayed by the actors in Paagal cast, they are expected to be revealed quite soon. Previously, Vishwak Sen has worked in other films such as Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi (2018), Falaknuma Das (2019) and HIT: The First Case (2020), after making his debut in Vellipomakey (2017). Apart from being an actor, he is also a director and a screenwriter. Besides Paagal, Vishwak Sen has another movie in the making, which has been currently titled as Gaami.

