'Ghani' Inspiring Anthem Unveiled; Shows Varun Tej's Fierce Boxing Sessions Under Suniel

The filmmakers of the highly-anticipated Telugu sports drama, Ghani unveiled the film's anthem on Wednesday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the makers shared a poster of the film and shared the link of the lyrical video of the song. Featuring Varun Tej in the lead role, the makers have called it a 'small peek' into making the film.

Varun Tej's Ghani anthem released

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmakers of Ghani and Varun Tej shared the lyrical video of the song, and tweeted, "A lot of effort went into making this film and this song is a small peek into that. Hope you guys like our #GhaniAnthem!!!"

The Ghani anthem is crooned by Aditya Iyengar, Sri Krishna, Sai Charan, and Prudhvi Chandra, while its lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. The inspiring song motivates its listeners to never give up on their dreams. Along with Thaman’s tune and instrumentation, Varun Tej in the anthem looks stunning with his toned and shredded body. In the lyrical video, the actor can be seen training in his fierce boxing sessions under the supervision of Suniel Shetty. As soon as the anthem was released, many fans and followers rushed to praise the actor for his fighting skills and toned physique. Several of them dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Penned and directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, Ghani features Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The film also stars Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra in the key roles. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby are the producers of the forthcoming sports drama while George C Williams is handling the cinematography.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's teaser and announced that the film will hit theatres on December 3 this year. “When Passion Meets Emotion, the impact is beyond Imagination!! (sic),” Varun captioned the post while revealing his first look as a boxer. The 40-second long video shows the first punch of Varun Tej as a boxer. As a Ghani, he looks powerful and part of a professional boxer with his shredded physique. who is in the middle of a bout. It is the background score by S Thamanthat needs special attention as it makes the whole teaser dramatic and captivating.

When Passion Meets Emotion,

the impact is beyond Imagination!!



Presenting the first punch of

Ghani🥊https://t.co/PzrXypPG0P



Coming to knock you out on December 3rd 2021!#GhaniFirstPunch#TeamGhani#Ghani — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) October 6, 2021

Ghani is slated for a theatrical release on December 3. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Varun Tej will also be seen in F3 that is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 25 next year.

Image: Twitter/@IAmVarunTej