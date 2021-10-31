Glimpse At Social Causes, Philanthropic Works Carried Out By Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The power star of Kannada cinema, Puneeth Rajkumar who breathed his last on Saturday, 30 October, following a heart attack will be remembered by fans and the world as the face of several social campaigns run by the government.

As condolences started pouring in for the star who passed away at the young age of 46, people also recalled how he left behind a “legacy of not just movies but also a higher standard of behaviour” that he showcased throughout his career. Born on 17 March 1975, Rajkumar emerged to be one of the highest-earning actors in the Sandalwood industry.

Apart from being a dedicated actor, he was also an exceptional philanthropist who showed eagerness in helping the less-privileged. He rarely broadcasted his contributions but remained a strong supporter of social causes and donated generously to several charities. He utilised the influence of an icon to endorse several causes without taking any remuneration for them. For instance, the fees that he received from singing dozens of songs such as hit tracks ‘Kaanadante Maayavadanu’ and ‘Jothe Jotheyali’ were directed towards the trust that he started under his father’s name, the Dr Rajkumar Trust.

The Kannada actor had also agreed to be the brand ambassador for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in 2019. As per media reports, he hoped to encourage people towards using public transportation more. He endorses several BMTC campaigns such as Bus priority Lane, Less Traffic Day among others without charging any fee. The actor, who was also known as ‘Appu’, had also been the brand ambassador for the state-run Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for more than ten years.

Rajkumar played an important role during COVID-19

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajkumar played an essential role in contributing to the fight against the health crisis and chose to spread awareness throughout 2020 and 2021. Tweeting about the same, then-Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said, “Kannada actor @PuneethRajkumar met and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 Lakh as contribution to the CM Relief Fund. He has appealed to all his fans and the people of Karnataka to contribute to the fund, stay indoors and stay safe”.

Kannada actor @PuneethRajkumar met and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 Lakh as contribution to the CM Relief Fund.



He has appealed to all his fans and the people of Karnataka to contribute to the fund, stay indoors and stay safe.#KarnatakaFightBack #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/WW0N32QgFM — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 31, 2020

Notably, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave, the actor partnered with Bengaluru Police to make a video about the necessity of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Puneeth Rajkumar also reportedly teamed up with other actors to help the individuals who were losing their jobs in the film industry as a result of the pandemic. As per media reports, Rajkumar was supporting 26 orphanages, 16 old age homes and 19 gaushalas.

(Image: @puneethrajkumar.official/Instagram)