'Gulabo Sitabo' Fame Farrukh Jaffer Wishes Amitabh Bachchan Was 'forthcoming & Chatty'

Farrukh Jaffer as the effervescent Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo won many hearts with impressionable acting performance. Recently during a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, Farrukh Jaffer revealed that she has been an admirer of Amitabh Bachchan's work since Silsila (1981) and Kabhi Kabhie (1976). So, when she was signed to play a pivotal role in the Shoojit Sircar directorial, she was very excited to share the screen with Big B and imagined that she could have long conversations with the actor.

However, to Farrukh's disappointment, she never got to have a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. As Farukh narrated, Amitabh Bachchan used to come on the sets, do his scenes and go away. She exclaimed that she was expecting her Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan to be more forthcoming and chatty.

Farrukh Jaffer's journey to Fatima Begum

Farrukh Jaffer, a resident of Lucknow, started her acting career with Muzzafar Ali's Umrao Jaan (1981), where she played the role of Rekha's mother. Farrukh Jaffer, who before her acting debut was a radio presenter, met director Ali (Umrao Jaan) during a get-together, revealed the Gulabo Sitabo actor in the interview. Farrukh said that during a gathering she was imitating one of her helpers when Ali spotted her and offered her a part in the Rekha starrer.

Farrukh Jaffer, who comes from a conservative family, was initially reluctant, but the director persisted, and the Gulabo Sitabo actor decided to give it a try. Farrukh Jaffer then featured in movies like Swades (2004), Peepli Live (2009), Sultan (2016), Secret Superstar (2017), among others. She was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer Photograph.

Farrukh Jaffer, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, never imagined herself as an actor. However, more than the fame and money, the thing that motivates Farrukh Jaffer to sign more movies is her passion and love for the craft. She added that she loves being in front of the camera, and she is happy that the audience also loves her.

What's next for the Gulabo Sitabo actor?

Farrukh Jaffer, after the success of Gulabo Sitabo, will be seen in Mehrunisa. The forthcoming movie is directed by Australia-based filmmaker Sandeep Kumar and has Farrukh in a lead role. Besides the upcomer, Farrukh also has three short films awaiting release and a new movie that is expected to go on floors after the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

