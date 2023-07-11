Guntur Kaaram Composer S Thaman Puts Rumours Of Exiting Mahesh Babu's Film To Rest

Guntur Kaaram is a highly anticipated Telugu language action drama starring Mahesh Babu. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie has been making headlines ever since reports of lead actress Pooja Hegde and music composer S Thaman exiting the film surfaced online. Now, Thaman has cleared the air on whether he is still part of the Mahesh Babu starrer or not.

3 things you need to know

It was rumoured that Mahesh Babu and S Thaman had creative differences.

Mahesh Babu reportedly gave an 'ultimatum' to S Thaman to deliver on time.

Trivikram wanted to keep Thaman on board despite reported differences with Mahesh Babu.

S Thaman still on board Mahesh Babu starrer?

It was rumoured that the music composer of Guntur Kaaram, S Thaman was getting replaced as Mahesh Babu was not happy with the track he had composed for the film. It was even speculated that the makers had approached another musician as S Thaman and the Maharshi actor were not getting along and had creative differences.

Reports even suggested that Mahesh Babu asked Thaman to find replacements for him. The speculations of a rift between the two was further fueled when the composer shared some cryptic posts on social media, which were perceived to be directed at the Guntur Kaaram team.

(S Thaman was hired as music composer on Guntur Kaaram | Image: Twitter)

S Thaman reacted to the rumours around his reported exit from Guntur Kaaram. He called these rumours baseless. He said, "I don’t know who puts up these rumours. Everyone is falling on that film. There are many films that get delayed, there are films that get delayed by 4-5 years. But everyone is eager to spread rumours about Guntur Kaaram."

Working collectively on Guntur Kaaram: S Thaman

During the interaction, S Thaman said that he and the entire team of the film have been working collectively. He further revealed that the film has been progressing as per schedule. The composer also said that the audio track of Guntur Kaaram has been coming out well and he is sure that fans would love to listen to it.