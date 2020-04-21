AR Rahman's Nephew And Music Composer GV Prakash Blessed With A Baby Girl

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi Prakash were blessed with a baby girl on Monday. GV Prakash and Saindhavi reportedly have known each other for 18 years. According to reports, the couple was classmates. GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi Prakash tied the knot in 2013, after a 6-year long courtship.

GV Prakash, who happens to be AR Rahman's nephew, started his career with S. Shankar's Gentlemen. During the initial days of his career, GV Prakash sang for music composers like AR Rahman and Harris Jayaraj, before turning music composer with Vasantha Balan's Veyil. GV Prakash has worked with the likes of Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush, among others.

Besides music composition, GV Prakash also tried his hand at acting. GV Prakash made his acting debut in 2015, with Sam Athon's Darling. The movie went on to be a hit. Following which, GV Prakash worked in movies like Pencil, Watchman, among others.

Meanwhile, Saindhavi Prakash too has made a new for herself in the film industry. She is a popular singer and crooned for actors like Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty among others.

What's next for GV Prakash?

On the work front, GV Prakash has an array of films as an actor and a composer in his kitty. He composed music for Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru, and Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. Besides which, he will star in a handful of movies. GV Prakash will be next seen in Ravi Arasu's Ayngaran. Thereafter GV Prakash has Ketta Paiyanda Indha Karthi, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga 2, among others.

