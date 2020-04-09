AR Rahman Receives Endless Support For His Tweet On 'Masakali 2.0'

AR Rahman’s Delhi 6 classic Masakali was recently recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, which did not seem to have gone well with the Academy Award winner. He recently tweeted about how much efforts go into creating a piece like Masakali. He also asked his followers to enjoy the original, indicating that the remake was unnecessary. AR Rahman is being widely supported by people all around the country through social media.

AR Rahman receives endless love for his tweet

AR Rahman recently pointed out through social media that his iconic musical piece, Masakali, was created with over 200 musicians working together. He mentioned that the song had been created over a course of 365 days. His apparent disapproval with the new version was supported by a wide range of music lovers as the new song was not liked a huge chunk of audience. Have a look at AR Rahman’s tweet and a few of the reactions to it here.

Reaction from the genius is pure Gold. Without pointing out anyone he conveyed that he is not happy with what #TSeries has done to his song.#ARRahman 🙏 https://t.co/q97klSVK18 — Review-Man (@_Review_Man) April 9, 2020

@arrahman ntng can even give 1% effect of your original composition sir.. your fans will never listen to this shit #Masakali2 ... Some bollywood shit people will encourage these shit.. #ARRahman — yashwanth (@yeshwanth3kumar) April 9, 2020

#ARRahman is one of the nicest people to talk to but he is also miffed at the cacophony called #Masakali2. https://t.co/RZLf38gCdt — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) April 9, 2020

About the original Masakali

Masakali is an iconic light-hearted number from the Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer, Delhi 6. The lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi while the composition of the song was done by AR Rahman. Masakali was sung by Mohit Chauhan which was one of the many key aspects of the song. Have a look at the song here.

