'Halal Love Story' To Release On Amazon Prime Video; Find Out Movie's Release Date

Amazon Prime Videos recently announced that the much-anticipated Malayalam movie, Halal Love Story is all set to release on the streaming giant later this month. Earlier, Amazon Prime Videos released Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya’s much-acclaimed film, Sufiyum Sujatayum and Fahadh Fasil’s CU Soon, which earned a positive response from fans. Halal Love Story is set to hit the streaming giant on October 15, 2020.

Halal Love Story to release on Amazon

Taking to its Twitter handle to make the announcement, Amazon Prime Video called Halal Love Story a ‘perfectly imperfect journey’ of a group of filmmakers. The streaming giant also shared a motion video poster of the film, which features actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Grace Antony, Indrajith Sukumaran and Soubin Shahir in the leading roles. Take a look at the post shared:

Soon after the announcement was made, fans rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the movie. More so, some fans also showered praises on the actors for their looks in the movie. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news.

Fans react:

OMG, Can't wait to watch this incredible movie on Amazon. I mean just look at the actors. Their costumes speaks volumes about what movie has to offer. This seems like a very interesting project. I am the biggest fan of Parvathy Thiruvothu and Grace. YAY! — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 6, 2020

Ok so content is high — haridev pk (@HaridevPk) October 5, 2020

Seems very nice, can't wait for the film's release. All the best to all the actors working in the movie. Stay safe — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 6, 2020

All about Halal Love Story

Halal Love Story is directed by Zakariya Mohammed. Starring Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of a group of passionate filmmakers, who come together to create a film that follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking and the resulting utter chaos and confusion. Bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali under the banner Papaya Films, the movie is co-produced by Zakariya and Muhsin Parari.

