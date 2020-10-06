India's Covid Positivity Rate Below 10%: Centre Has Message For States Above National Avg

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge globally, India's positivity rate is steadily maintained below 10%, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the latest update by MoHFW, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.28% and the daily figure is 7.52%. The fresh Coronavirus statistics reveal that many states and Union Territories have higher positivity rate as compared to the national average and therefore have an urgent need for increased testing.

#IndiaFightsCorona



India's Positivity Rate is steadily maintained below 10%. Cumulative is 8.28% and the daily figure is 7.52%.



Several States/UT are exhibiting Positivity Rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing. pic.twitter.com/yDCIc8bxuO — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 6, 2020

READ | COVID-19 Vaccine: Chinese Company Seeks Co-financing For Phase-3 Trial In Bangladesh

Positivity test is an indicator which is used to check the prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the community. Positivity rate shows the portion of people who test positive among those who are tested.

READ | Harsh Vardhan Presides Over WHO Exec Meet, Stresses On 'global Collaboration' Amid COVID

MoHFW: 'India scales up COVID-19 testing'

Very high levels of TESTING lead to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of #COVID19 cases.

This also leads to low Fatality Rate. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 6, 2020

In another tweet, the Ministry of Health wrote that the Central government of India along with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ramped up the COVID-19 testing in a calibrated manner. India has also performed over 15 lakh tests in a single day. According to MoHFW, high levels of testings helps in early identification of COVID-19, prompt isolation, and ensure effective treatment for all the patients.

READ | India Faring Better Than Many Developed Nations In Fight Against COVID-19, Says Harsh Vardhan

India: ICMR's COVID-19 test update

As per the latest tweet by ICMR, so far over 7,99,82,394 successful COVID-19 tests have been performed. On October 4 the total number of samples tested were 9,89,860. India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.9 cr in October.

READ | Science And Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan Launches CSIR Technologies For Rural Development

As India has breached the 66 lakh mark, so far, over 66,23,815 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded. Out of the total cases, 55,86,703 have successfully recovered while 1,02,685 have died. As per the latest update by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 74442 new cases, 76737 recoveries and 903 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in India is 9,34,427.

READ | Amid COVID-19, $123 Million Worth Deals Signed At Thailand Trade Show