Richa Chadha Forwards Note For 'non-filmy Friends' Asking About Sushant & Nepotism

Richa Chadha on Twitter has posted a note forwarded by another "friend" who "works in films" that she seems to be in total agreement with. Through the note, the actor has issued a rather indirect statement for her "non-filmi friends" who may have been asking her about the truth in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death as well as about the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

"A lot of non-filmi friends are suddenly discovering my number in their contacts to ask about reality of Sushant's death and discuss the problem of Nepotism in the film industry. I have just one reply, I was neither Sushant's secretary nor I am working with Kangana or Karan Johar. A lot of you are working for private firms owned by billionaires and run by their children and you have a problem with Nepotism. Even the ones who are government employees, do you think you can negate the existence of Nepotism and "approach" in government sector? Also, do you even know how many people in your sector or business commit suicide because of work pressure or issues related to work or finances? Sit back and reflect and next time call me only to talk about my issues or discuss yours. Media is discussing the rest for all of us," the note shared by Richa's friend who works in films shared.

Richa Chadha has been vocal about her stand amid the murky revelations that have exposed the workings of the film industry in recent times. She had in July written a hard-hitting blog post on Sushant Singh's death, slammed trolls, media and the various unfavourable practices like 'milking one's death'.

The actor had expressed her displeasure at trolls targeting actors in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate and the unfavourable working style of producers, journalists, paparazzi. From calling herself a ‘star kid’ to claiming those slamming nepotism had got their break in the industry due to ‘nepotism’, the Fukrey star had a unique take on the frequently used terms.

Richa Chadha also made headlines recently when actor Payal Ghosh took her name among other female actors while leveling sexual assault accusations at Gangs Of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap. She threatened legal action against Payal Ghosh.

What's next for Richa Chadha?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Richa Chadha featured in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga earlier this year. She is also working on a film based on adult film star Shakeela. In a recent development, her much-loved character Bholi Punjaban might return soon as makers have teased the third installment of the hit Fukrey franchise.

