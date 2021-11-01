Halloween 2021: Sameera Reddy Transforms Into Dracula For Spooky Festival

An array of stars are sending chills down the spine with their spooky get-up to celebrate Halloween this year. The festival which is usually celebrated in the west has gained prominence in India over time where children dress as per their favourite horror character and organize amazing theme-based parties. Apart from Hollywood stars, the festival is being celebrated in a quirky manner by Bollywood celebs including Sameera Reddy.

Sameera Reddy showed enthusiasm and zeal towards the festival while stepping into their favourite character. Sameera took to Instagram and shared spooky pictures while showcasing her love for the festival. She dressed like a Dracula while her husband looked handsome as X-Men. She penned a celebratory note on Instagram that read,

“Halloween 21'

1. Countess Dracula has the hots for Wolverine.

2. The Ultimate X men.

3. Hand Maid watches eerily as countess Dracula plans to attack Wolverine.

4. LMFAO photo bombs the Wind-Up doll and gang.

5. Cruella joins in the fun.

Happy Halloween.”

Sameera Reddy gets into a spooky avatar for Halloween 2021

She even shared a video that was a compilation of all the funny moments that she and her husband had during the themed-based party where their friends had gathered to celebrate the festival with their hilarious outfits. She even took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures of her children dressed up as haunted characters for the festival.

Sameera Reddy had tied the knot with businessman Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014. The couple is now proud parents to two children, Hans Varde, born in 2015, and Nyra, born in 2019. On the professional front, Sameera Reddy who has been part of many Bollywood films including Musafir, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and many more was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. Currently, she has refrained herself from the limelight has been spending more time with her family while raising her two children. Apart from Sameera, scores of other Bollywood stars like Soha Pataudi and Kunal Kemmu, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Angad Bedi-Neha Shupia, and a lot more dwelled into the festive fervour while celebrating the festival in a quirky manner.

IMAGE: Instagram/@reddysameer