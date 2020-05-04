Handwara Attack: Mahesh Babu Pays Homage To The Martyred Soldiers

The terror attack at Handwara which killed five soldiers has left the entire nation in a state of shock. With several Bollywood celebs condemning the attack, South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and paid his heartfelt condolences to the soldiers killed in the attack. The actor shared a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site and paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Mahesh Babu pays tribute to soldiers killed in Handwara encounter

The actor wrote that the attack is a dark time for the nation. The soldiers' courage and determination to safeguard the nation will always remain unparalleled. The actor also added that he stands in silence to honor all the soldiers who died on duty fighting for the people.

In the second tweet, the Maharshi actor condoled the family of the brave hearts and also sent his love and strength in this time of grief.

The Handwara attack - A dark time for our nation. Our soldiers' courage and determination to safeguard our nation remains unparalleled. I stand in silence to honour our soldiers who died on duty fighting for us. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 4, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to all their grieving family and loved ones. Sending them love & strength in this time of grief 🙏🙏🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 4, 2020

Apart from the star, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main star, R Madhavan had also paid tribute and shared how the team kept doing their duty no matter what. He tweeted, "RIP and our heartfelt condolences to their families. So just keep doing their duty no matter what. God bless them."

Earlier today, Bollywood’s dashing star Vicky Kaushal also paid tribute to the army personnel and lauded their sacrifice for the nation.

