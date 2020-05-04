Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Handwara Martyrs, Says Their Sacrifices Must Not Be Forgotten

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli expressed condolences towards the families of five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday, May 3.

Virat Kohli took to Instagram and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers in a story. In counter-terror operations, an Army Colonel and a Major were among the five martyred, the Indian Army said.

Take a look at the story here:

Counter-terror operation

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom. Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.