Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya's Pre-wedding Festivities Kickstart With Mata Ki Chowki

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with fiance Sohael Kathuriya. The Koi Mil Gaya actor's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted today, November 23, with a Mata Ki Chowki, glimpses from which were shared on social media. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a red saree while Sohael Kathuriya was sported donning a heavily embellished red kurta.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's pre-wedding festivities kickstart

In pictures doing the rounds on social media, Hansika is seen sharing smiles with Sohael. The couple is seen posing for pictures at the venue. Hansika looked beautiful in a red saree with sequin work, on-point makeup, and jewellery pieces that accentuated her overall look. On the other hand, Sohael opted for a colour-coordinated red and silver ethnic attire. A video of the couple dancing alongside their close friends and family members has also been shared by a fan page. Take a look.

Earlier, Hansika had shared pictures on her Instagram handle from her dreamy marriage proposal. In the photos, Sohael is shown to be on his knees, presenting Motwani with a ring. "Now and Forever," Hansika captioned the post. Reacting to it, her fiance commented, "I love you my life #NowAndForever.” Many celebrities like Karan Tacker, Varun Dhawan, Khushbu Sundar, PV Sindhu, among others congratulated the couple.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times recently quoted a source confirming that Hansika and Sohael's wedding will take place in Jaipur on December 4. "The actor is planning a close-knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself," the insider mentioned.

The report also stated that the Haldi ceremony will take place on the morning of December 4, while Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held on December 3. A polo match, casino-themed party, and Sufi night are some other things slated to happen.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HANSIKA.OFFICIAAL)