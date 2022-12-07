Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Walk Hand-in-hand In 1st Appearance After Wedding

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in presence of close friends and family members on December 4. The newlyweds finally returned to Mumbai Tuesday after enjoying the wedding festivities and were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport. Both Sohael and Hansika opted for complementing traditional attires in their first post-marriage appearance, glimpses of which were shared by various paparazzi handles.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya make 1st public appearance post marriage

In photos and videos surfacing online, the Koi Mil Gaya actor can be seen in a bright pink suit, flaunting her sindoor (vermillion) and chooda (bangles). On the other hand, Sohael looked dapper in a light pink and white attire with black shoes. Take a look.

Hansika recently shared official photos from their wedding ceremony on social media, one of which showed the couple walking hand in hand around the fire taking Pheras. Another still was of Sohael applying vermillion on Hansika's forehead while the third photo showed them beaming with joy. In the caption, she wrote, "Now&forever, 4.12.2022."

For her nuptials, the actor wore a heavily embellished red and golden lehenga with stunning jewellery pieces, while Khaturiya opted for an ivory sherwani with golden embroidery all over.

Glimpses from Hansika's pre-wedding festivities were also shared by many fan accounts. The events comprised Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies while reports suggested that a polo match, casino-themed party and a Sufi night were also planned for the guests.

More about Hansika Motwani's dreamy proposal in Paris

Hansika earlier shared photos from her dreamy marriage proposal in Paris where Sohael was seen on his knees, presenting a ring to the actor. "Now and Forever," Hansika captioned the post. Reacting to it, her fiance commented, "I love you my life #NowAndForever.”

On the work front, Hansika Motwani first appeared on TV as a child artist in a popular show called Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and then went on to become a part of the blockbuster film Koi Mil Gaya. She eventually appeared in many Telugu and Tamil language films.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)