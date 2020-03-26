Harbhajan Singh Pulls Off A 'Thalapathy Vijay' With Witty Tweet On Coronavirus Lockdown

In the wake of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases being recorded in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced, through Live TV, that the country will be placed in lockdown for the next 21 days, as the government takes a step to halt the spread of the on-going global threat. PM Modi also revealed that 1.3 billion people will have to remain indoors to prevent a public health disaster. Since the announcement was made, citizens of the country showered the Prime Minister and his team with appreciation and positive remarks for taking this brave decision. Celebrities from all fields, too, expressed their agreement with the decision made. Recently, Harbhajan Singh spoke about the Prime Minister’s decision of lockdown, but in Tamil.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Express Gratitude To Warriors Fighting Against COVID-19

Harbhajan Singh pulls off a 'Thalapathy Vijay'

Recently, Harbhajan Singh, who is known for his contribution to the India cricket team, took to his Twitter handle to share a tweet, addressing the PM’s lockdown decision and urging people to stay indoors. As seen in the tweet shared by Harbhajan Singh, the cricketer spoke about India's off-beat victories and motivated the citizens to defeat Coronavirus by staying indoors and practicing social distancing.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Express Gratitude To Warriors Fighting Against COVID-19

The cricketer shared a 'Kutty' story, which is a song from Thalapathy Vijay's film and revealed that Indians have won World Cup and Oscar, and by staying at home, we can win Coronavirus. Take a look at the Tweet posted by Harbhajan Singh:

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Reveals Missing Out On VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid 2001 Kolkata Partnership

For those unversed, Harbhajan Singh will be seen acting in several Tamil movies, like Santhanam-starrer Dikkiloona. The cricketer-turned-actor will also be seen playing the lead in a movie titled Friendship. He's also acting in the web series, Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services.

Also Read | 'May The Second Innings Be Even Better And India Continues To Reach Greater Heights': Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman Hail PM Narendra Modi As NDA Hits The Ball Out Of The Park

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.