Harbhajan Singh To Play Engineering Student In His Debut Movie, Reveals Director

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be soon making his Tamil movie debut with a college drama. The movie, titled Friendship, is directed by debutant John Paul Raj. In a recent interview with an online portal, director John talked about Harbhajan's role in the upcomer. He revealed that Harbhajan Singh would be playing the role of an engineering student in his Tamil debut. Furthermore, he revealed that Harbhajan's character would be that of a student hailing from Punjab.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh And Family Light Up Diyas With India Against Covid; As Does Saina Nehwal

Earlier this year it was revealed that Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be making his movie debut with a Tamil movie Friendship. The shooting of the movie began last year in Coimbatore. And reportedly the makers finished a schedule just before PM Modi initiated the lockdown. According to reports, the makers will resume shooting for the Harbhajan Singh starrer in Coimbatore after the coronavirus scare settles.

Also Read | Geeta Basra Staunchly Defends Harbhajan Singh Amid Backlash For Funding Afridi's Charity

Friendship, starring Harbhajan Singh and Losliya Mariyanesan in the lead, narrates the tale of a group of friends. The movie reportedly will have elements of sports and politics in its narrative. The John Paul Raj is expected to hit the marquee later this year.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh All Set To Make Film Debut In Tamil, Unveils 'Friendship' Poster

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins The Cast Of Santhanam Starrer 'Dikkiloona'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Harbhajan Singh is reported to play a prominent role in Santhanam starrer Dikkiloona. The Kartik Yogi directorial is reported to be a sci-fi film. The Harbhajan Singh and Santhanam starrer is bankrolled by KJR Studios and Soldiers Factory.

Here is the Title #DIKKILOONA it is ! Meet san-tha-nam in a #TripleActionSanthanam film ! WholeSome Family entertainment guaranteed 😊 An April 2020 release .👍😀 pic.twitter.com/4ZetnFZXRD — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) September 5, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.