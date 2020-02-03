Harbhajan Singh All Set To Make Film Debut In Tamil, Unveils 'Friendship' Poster

Not just one of the most aggressive cricketers, Harbhajan Singh has always been known to be entertaining on and off field. This persona of his also carried to the entertainment industry, as the ‘Turbanator’ featured in reality shows, music videos and even cameos over the years. However, the legend is now set to take his biggest step in the world of showbiz with his debut Friendship.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Salutes Air India For Coming To The Rescue Of Indians In Wuhan

The interesting bit is that the movie is neither in Hindi nor Punjabi, but it will be in Tamil. The first poster of the film was shared on Sunday.

READ:Harbhajan Singh Leaves Fans In Splits After Posting 1999 Aus Vs WI ODI Throwback Video

The poster features two hands held by a handcuff and in the background, an explosion on the ground in front of a building stands out. The announcement ‘First time in cinema a cricket legend plays main lead’. The movie will hit the theatres in summer 2020.

Here's the post

The movie is being directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The Tamil connection for the star bowler has been that he has been representing Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in the last few years. Be it tweeting in Tamil, or dancing in a veshti, the off-spinner has shown fondness for Tamil culture over the years.

READ:Harbhajan Singh Shares Light Moment On Field With VVS Laxman, Fans Get Nostalgic

Earlier, he had also announced that he would be starring in a Tamil film titled Dikkiloona to be alongside Santhanam. However, it seems Friendship is set to feature him in a more prominent role.

Harbhajan Singh is one of the highest wicket-takers for India in history, bagging over 700 wickets across formats. He has also come handy with the bat with crucial knocks, having scored over 3000 runs. Though he has been out of Team India side for some time now, there is no ‘retirement’ questions looming over him yet.

READ:Mohammad Kaif Rates Himself Better At Dancing Than Harbhajan Singh And Sourav Ganguly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.