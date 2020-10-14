Harshvardhan Rane Shares A Bare Body Still From His Upcoming Movie 'Taish'

Harshvardhan Rane is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Harshvardhan Rane never fails to amaze his followers with his entertaining posts. Recently, Harshvardhan Rane set the internet on fire when he shared a still of himself from his upcoming and awaited intense thriller drama, Taish. Read ahead to take a look at his post and know more about the movie.

Harshvardhan Rane’s new post from Taish

Harshvardhan Rane is one of the very active celebrities on social media. He has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself and has always proved himself to be a complete entertainment package. Lately, the actor has been sharing posters and stills from his upcoming movie, Taish. Recently, Harshvardhan Rane shared a bare body still of himself looking outside of a window and captioned the post, “#TAISH 🔥”.

Not long ago, Harshvardhan Rane shared a series of pictures and announced the release of Taish. He spoke about how the cast is 'talented' and 'doesn’t complain'.

The caption read “This film has some really cool artists, who work hard and never complain, one of the most talented bunch i ever got to work with, specially @saurabhsachdeva77 🔥) #TAISH starring #PulkitSamrat, #HarshvardhanRane, #JimSarbh, #KritiKharbanda and #SanjeedaShaikh - premieres 29 Oct 2020 on #Zee5... Will release as feature film as well as 6-episode series simultaneously... Directed by Bejoy Nambiar... 🎬”.

About Taish

Taish is an upcoming revenge thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The project will release as a feature film as well as a 6-part series. The movie-cum-series will be released on the OTT platform Zee5 on October 29, 2020. The ensemble cast includes Pulkit Samrat as Aditya Rai; Kriti Kharbanda as Parineeti; Jim Sarbh as Rohan; Harshvardhan Rane as Yash; Ankur Rathee as Krish "K" Bharadwaj; Zoa Morani as Mahi; Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanvi; Neha Sharma as Maneet; Aditya Pancholi as Vinod; and Amrita Puri as Anjali. The movie was shot entirely in London.

The film's cinematography is done by Harashvir Oberoi and edited by Priyank Prem Kumar. The project will be bankrolled by Bejoy Nambiar along with Nishant Pitti and Shivanshu Pandey under the banners EaseMyTrip, Getaway Pictures Presentation, and A Crayon Films Production. Nambiar had earlier made the acclaimed crime thriller Shaitan in 2011 and in 2016, he directed the Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar starrer Wazir.

